New Explore Vatican experience in DTLA takes you on a trip to Italy - and you won't want to leave

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've ever dreamed about traveling to Italy, a new immersive experience is bringing one of the country's most historic places to Los Angeles.

"Explore Vatican" is a multi-sensory experience located at Ace Mission Studios in the downtown's Arts District.

You will be surrounded by 2,000 years of history starting in the discover room.

"This is where you can go and read a bit about how Vatican City came to be, the history behind it, what it means, about the piazza, about the Vatican museums themselves," said content co-curator Ashley Noronha. "You feel like you really have bit of an understanding as well ... the people behind it. For example, some of the great artists, the masters, who had a hand in creating the beauty of the wonderful art and architecture that we see in Vatican City."

From there, you can step into the immersive room.

Creators said it took a year to develop the images and narration as the production team worked with researchers to tell the story of the Vatican City.

"Everything has been recreated from a small picture so then it has to be expanded, you have to add pictures, you have to add colors, contrast ... so the production time is very long," said Immersive Plus Inc. CEO Pradeep Deviah.

You can also put on virtual reality headsets to see the images up close. The immersive experience is expected to be open for two to three more months.

"This experience would especially be enjoyed by people who love Italy, by people who love to travel, people who love history, people who have families and want to find something fun to do with the kids this weekend, people who want to take a vacation, but don't want to pay the high prices for airlines," said Noronha.

The best part? The showcase is all self-guided, allowing guests to their time when viewing it.

