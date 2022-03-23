Woman shot in hail of gunfire in Exposition Park, vehicle riddled with dozens of bullets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after being struck in a hail of gunfire in Exposition Park Tuesday night, just blocks from USC.

Officers responded to the area of 41st Drive and Vermont Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department said.

She was conscious and breathing as she was put in the ambulance. She was described as being in her 30s.

"The person is blessed to survive something of this magnitude," said LAPD Sgt. Craig Orange.

AIR7HD video showed a white 4-door vehicle riddled with bullets as dozens of shell casings laid on the ground next to it.

Investigators say they believe the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of the parked car when it was ambushed, but it's unclear who was in that driver's seat.

At about 9:48 p.m., a man was seen placed in handcuffs by police. It was not immediately known if that individual was connected to the incident.

Police say the shooter took off in a late model 4-door white sedan with tinted windows, last seen driving west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard towards Normandie Avenue.

It's unclear if the victim and shooter knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here as it becomes available.

