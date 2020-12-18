Eyewitness News at 6am

WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
LA County hospitals could 'go under' if holidays intensify COVID surge
COVID: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
Mayor Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
Azar: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
LA County reports 14,418 new COVID cases, 102 deaths
Experts warn of COVID vaccine scams sent by text, email
Video sheds light on timeline of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
ABC7's Michelle Tuzee stepping back from anchor role
Suspect surrenders after leading police on chase through LA
Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies
Doctor describes saving 10 code-blue patients in 1 shift
