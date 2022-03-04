Will this make your Facebook account more secure? Excepts say it might

Did you recently get an email about your Facebook account?It might say something like "we require you to turn on Facebook Protect for your account."Facebook Protect is program designed to make your account safer."It provides for the ability for the individual to use second factors of authentication," said Clifford Neuman, Director of USC Computer Systems Security.That means using a device like your phone to give a second approval to Facebook to let you log in.But this security update isn't new according to Nathaniel Gleicher who is head of security at Meta, which is Fakebook's parent company. This launched ahead of the 2020 election as a way to mitigate misinformation and secure existing accounts.If you got a Facebook protect email, it also might say, "your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than the average Facebook user."Facebook is identifying some as highly targeted users, including human rights defenders, journalists and government officials.According to the email sent to users, the deadline to enable Facebook Protect is March 17.Watch the video above for more information.