FACEism

FACEism: Exposing chapters in our history that are often hidden, ignored

By
You see the face of a stranger. In the blink of an eye, your mind is made up. You've taken in their skin color, ethnicity, sex, age, clothes and accent. You think you know who they are as a person. That's FACEism.

It sounds like racism, and, in many cases, it is.

In this special edition of FACEism, we expose chapters in our history we have long hidden.

Like big tobacco's tactics of targeting minorities, even children.

The infamous Chaka, disadvantaged and invisible, but finding a way to be seen.

The incredible story of a World War II suicide mission on the shoulders of a legendary segregated unit.

And hate from decades ago still being felt today in the most surprising of places, the swimming pool. It's the perfect example of how multi-generational racism hits in tragic ways decades later.

All of these are valuable lessons we need to pull out of the shadows to promote better understanding of each other.

Watch the special edition of FACEism on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7.



