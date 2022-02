FACEism: Exposing chapters in our history that are often hidden, ignored

Watch the special edition of FACEism on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7.

You see the face of a stranger. In the blink of an eye, your mind is made up. You've taken in their skin color, ethnicity, sex, age, clothes and accent. You think you know who they are as a person. That's FACEism.It sounds like racism, and, in many cases, it is.In this special edition of FACEism , we expose chapters in our history we have long hidden.Like big tobacco's tactics of targeting minorities, even children.The infamous Chaka , disadvantaged and invisible, but finding a way to be seen.The incredible story of a World War II suicide mission on the shoulders of a legendary segregated unit.And hate from decades ago still being felt today in the most surprising of places, the swimming pool . It's the perfect example of how multi-generational racism hits in tragic ways decades later.All of these are valuable lessons we need to pull out of the shadows to promote better understanding of each other.