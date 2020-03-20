Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NJ family loses 4 members to COVID-19

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- Four members of one New Jersey family have died from the COVID-19: a mother and three of her adult children.

Vincent Fusco died Thursday morning at a hospital in Freehold.

Fusco's mother, Grace Fusco, died Wednesday night, hours after another son, Carmine Fusco, died in Pennsylvania.

A sister, Rita Fusco-Jackson, died last Friday.

Nineteen other family members have been tested, but they're waiting on results now after they were all at a family dinner together in the past several weeks.

There are 11 siblings in this family. Besides the four who died, at least one other is on life support.

"It's like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever," one family member said. "We're just begging for help. We never want to get that call anytime soon, ever again because of this."

This family's heartbreak is an example how gatherings and one simple family dinner can have deadly consequences.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
More TOP STORIES News