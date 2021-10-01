death investigation

California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico

After a California family of three was found dead while vacationing in Mexico, loved ones are asking for help to bring them home.

Joseph Nunez, his wife, Maria, and the couple's son, Jayden, were found dead inside the Airbnb they were staying in, according to a family member.

Trini Jacobo said there are too many questions that need to be answered, leaving her and her family with no clue on how their loved ones died.

In the meantime, an autopsy is still pending to get the family's cause of death.

Now, loved ones say their main focus is to get the family back home.

"They're still in Mexico and they're going to be performing an autopsy and definitely getting to the root of what caused their deaths," Jacobo told KBAK. "So we're not sure about any specifics at this time."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise funds to bring them home.

The couple also leaves behind three other children.
