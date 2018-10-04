Family of slain Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker files claim against LAPD

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker who was killed by a police bullet when an armed suspect ran into the store following a pursuit in July has filed claims for damages against the LAPD. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The family of a Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker who was killed by a police bullet when an armed suspect ran into the store following a pursuit in July has filed claims for damages against the Los Angeles Police Department.

Attorney's for the family of 27-year-old Melyda Corado said Thursday the claims allege conduct by the LAPD which "constitute violations of civil rights; battery; excessive force; negligence; intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress; failure to provide adequate training to officers; and conspiring to cover up wrongful misconduct."

Corado was killed by police gunfire on July 21. Suspect Gene Atkins crashed his car outside the grocery store following a chase with LAPD officers. After the crash, officers opened fire into the parking lot and the front of the business, hitting the woman.

Attorneys said the Corado family repeatedly asked the city to release unedited video of the deadly incident, but the family said it's received nothing.

"The City has left the Corado family no option but to file these claims. The City is inviting a lawsuit through its failure to cooperate," said attorney John C. Taylor in a press release.

MORE: Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager laid to rest after being killed in shootout between LAPD, gunman
EMBED More News Videos

A funeral service was held for slain Trader Joe's assistant manager Melyda "Mely" Corado, on Sunday in the Hollywood Hills.


The LAPD has 45 days to respond to the claims.

Eyewitness News reached out to the police department for comment. It said they do not comment on pending litigation.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Some may find this footage disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam and bodycam videos released by the LAPD show a police chase that preceded a standoff at a Trader Joe's store in Silver Lake on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trader joe'swoman killedwoman shotofficer-involved shootingshootingstandoffdashcam videocaught on cameraLos Angeles CountySilver LakeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trader Joe's shootout: Suspect's bail raised to $23,155,000
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Silver Lake Trader Joe's scheduled to reopen Thursday
Funeral service held for Trader Joe's manager slain in Silver Lake
Trader Joe's workers nationwide pay tribute to Melyda Corado
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Top Stories
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Sherman Oaks group rescues dogs allegedly abused by owner
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
37 pounds of meth found in car during traffic stop in Downey
Fast-food workers hold strike in Monterey Park as part of fight to unionize
29 mosquitoes, 2 people test positive for West Nile virus in OC
Show More
Fast food a daily habit for 1 in 3 American adults
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
LA expands fight vs. Trump on immigration enforcement
Surveillance video released in murder of man slain morning after Valentine's Day
Southern California gas prices climb in last 7 days
More News