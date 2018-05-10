Downtown Los Angeles' Flower District is considered the largest in the country. So, with El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico - some of the countries with the largest presence in L.A. - celebrating Mother's Day on May 10, Thursday was one of its busiest days."Really, really busy, and we've been selling out like crazy of bouquets," said Jules Steindler of Vinny's Wholesale Plants and Flowers, which opened at 4:30 A.M.Julian Tarango and his friend Jose Gomez drove out from Redondo Beach for the variety of flowers and competitive prices. They have to celebrate twice."I definitely appreciate my mom year-round but it's nice to spoil her, you know, two days of the year and her birthday, as well," said Tarango, who bought his "mamá" six dozen roses.While many worked or shopped at flower stands all across L.A., the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, also known as CHIRLA, honored mothers with a luncheon.Vanessa Hidalgo, 21, fought back tears as she thanked her mother for her courage to flee Guatemala when they became victims of religious persecution.For Hidalgo's mother, faith and family are what drive her."You leave everything, you can do anything," said Ursula Gomez. "For me, my children are the energy for every day."