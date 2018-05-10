FAMILY & PARENTING

Some Latino families celebrate Dia de las Madres in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

While many worked or shopped at flower stands all across Los Angeles, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights honored mothers with a luncheon on Thursday. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Downtown Los Angeles' Flower District is considered the largest in the country. So, with El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico - some of the countries with the largest presence in L.A. - celebrating Mother's Day on May 10, Thursday was one of its busiest days.

"Really, really busy, and we've been selling out like crazy of bouquets," said Jules Steindler of Vinny's Wholesale Plants and Flowers, which opened at 4:30 A.M.

Julian Tarango and his friend Jose Gomez drove out from Redondo Beach for the variety of flowers and competitive prices. They have to celebrate twice.


"I definitely appreciate my mom year-round but it's nice to spoil her, you know, two days of the year and her birthday, as well," said Tarango, who bought his "mamá" six dozen roses.

While many worked or shopped at flower stands all across L.A., the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, also known as CHIRLA, honored mothers with a luncheon.

Vanessa Hidalgo, 21, fought back tears as she thanked her mother for her courage to flee Guatemala when they became victims of religious persecution.

For Hidalgo's mother, faith and family are what drive her.

"You leave everything, you can do anything," said Ursula Gomez. "For me, my children are the energy for every day."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymother's dayholidayfeel goodshoppingDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News