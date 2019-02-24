OSCARS

Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet

EMBED </>More Videos

Regina King walks the Oscars Red Carpet ahead of the 91st Academy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Regina King brought Old Hollywood alive on the Oscar red carpet Sunday in a romantic white gown with a touch of sparkle and a long train.

King, nominated for "If Beale Street Could Talk," paired her strapless ruched Oscar de la Renta gown with a white gold and diamond bracelet and pear-shaped diamond drop earrings from Chopard.

As she hurried down the red carpet with a companion holding her train, King received a rousing round of applause from the audience members watching from the bleachers erected outside the Dolby Theater.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionOscarsred carpet fashionmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionacademy awardscelebrityhollywoodentertainment
Related
Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet
OSCARS
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Spike Lee's purple tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Nearly 130 caught misusing disabled person parking placards in CA in January
Motorcyclist shot on 10 Fwy by possible Mongols member, CHP says
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Nail salon owner under fire for shop's controversial name
Show More
101 crash: Car flips, another bursts into flames in Hollywood Hills
New Girl Scouts center in Inglewood to serve as hub for 45K LA-area scouts
'I'm the one you ignore': Chicago writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
Woman banned from Tinder for posing with hunted animal
CHP car struck by suspected DUI driver during separate DUI arrest in OC
More News