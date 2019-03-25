Father arrested after 6-year-old son was brought into CHLA with severe injuries

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 27-year-old father has been arrested in the child abuse investigation of his 6-year-old son, who was discovered with severe head injuries at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the hospital on March 17 regarding a child abuse investigation involving the injured boy.The biological father, Travon Wendell Martin, was identified as the suspect in the case following an investigation.The case was presented to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office and on Tuesday, the office filed one felony count of assault on a child becoming comatose/paralyzed.Martin is in custody and has a bail amount of $1 million. He's expected to appear in court in Torrance on April 18.The LASD Special Victims Bureau is continuing with the investigation. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact authorities.