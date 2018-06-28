Father of 2 killed at Calabasas campground was shot in head, coroner says

The father who was killed in front of his young daughters at a Calabasas campground was shot in the head, coroner's officials said. (GoFundMe)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
The father who was killed in front of his young daughters at a Calabasas campground was shot in the head, coroner's officials said.

Tristan Beaudette, 35, was camping with his daughters, age 2 and 4, at Malibu Creek State Park when he was shot on the morning of June 22.

MORE: Irvine family mourns father of 2 killed at Calabasas campground

The three were all inside their tent at the time of the shooting, investigators said. The children were not injured.

Beaudette's wife, Erica Wu, did not accompany them on the trip because she was studying for an exam. The couple was planning to move soon to Northern California for new jobs.

The killer has not been caught -- and there's no motive for the crime.

MORE: Previous shootings reported at Calabasas park where father killed

Meantime, the sheriff's department is reviewing three prior shootings at the same park over the past year. Those shootings took place in June and July of 2017.

"I just woke up to a stinging pain in my arm. Eventually, a BB, a little BB started coming out of my arm...I never used to think about humans as being part of the danger out there, so that definitely changed my view," said James Rogers.

Rogers was sleeping in a hammock during a camping trip there in 2016 when he was shot by a pellet gun. He ended up requiring surgery to get rid of the shrapnel in his arm.

Beaudette worked as a scientist and helped with research and development at Allergan in Irvine.
