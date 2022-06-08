Father's Day gift ideas for car-loving dads; from supercars to SoCal car museums

It's the newest, hottest McLaren supercar. Its engine puts out over 750 horsepower.
With its light weight, it'll do zero to 60 mph in under three seconds. And the slick folding hardtop goes up or down in under 12 seconds.
It is rather pricey, at nearly $400,000, and that's before options.
Don't worry, there are a lot of other great gift ideas for the dad who loves wheels. Most car guys like car books, and there's a cool one published recently called "1970: Maximum Muscle" by Motorbooks International.
The book celebrates the pinnacle of the original muscle car era, when Detroit was turning out some legends. The stylish coffee table book covers the whole spectrum, for around $45.
You can find that book, as well as thousands of other automotive titles at the one-of-a-kind Autobooks-Aerobooks in Burbank. If dad has a favorite ride, they have a book about it. Or maybe ten of them. They also have videos, magazines, and memorabilia too. It's a gearhead's literary nirvana.
If the selection seems overwhelming, they offer gift cards too.
Sometimes it's not about spending money, even if you could spend a lot of it on something like an exotic car. A great gift for Father's Day is simply spending time together. How about at a car museum?
Dad would probably love a visit to one of Southern California's world-class museums dedicated to automobiles. Of course, the Petersen Automotive Museum on Wilshire Boulevard is always a fun choice.
Right now, the jaw-dropping James Bond exhibit is just one of the many ways you and your father can enjoy a day trip there.
Or how about a new museum he may have never heard of? Nestled in an Irvine industrial park is the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center, celebrating the cars of the man behind Ford vs. Ferrari.
The world of Carroll Shelby is in full scale and beautifully displayed. Definitely worth the drive from anywhere.
Also, tucked away not far from Long Beach, the Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum. It not only celebrates cars, but the California culture that made them aspirational for millions around the world.
Dad would probably be blown away by what he sees here, as you treat him to a visit.