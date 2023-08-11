FBI offers reward, releases age-enhanced photo in search for LA boy kidnapped in Mexico 20 years ago

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the return of Los Angeles-born Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia, who was kidnapped in Mexico 20 years ago.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the return of Los Angeles-born Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia, who was kidnapped in Mexico 20 years ago.

Joshua was almost 2 years old at the time of his kidnapping in 2003 in Mexico City. Authorities released an age-enhanced photo of Garcia, now 21, on Friday hoping to generate any leads.

Investigators described Joshua as having black hair and brown eyes and was 3 feet tall and weighing 25-28 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue shorts and sandals. He has pierced ears.

The FBI said that at the time of the kidnapping, Joshua was with his relatives who had traveled to Mexico City to have him baptized. He was last seen at about 11 a.m. on August 12, 2003.

Joshua's 14-year-old babysitter was murdered during the kidnapping, according to investigators.

After a series of ransom calls and a money drop, Mexican authorities arrested a suspect in the kidnapping. That suspect is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence in Mexico, the FBI said.

Joshua has never been found.

Images provided by the FBI

"While many investigative steps have been taken to find Joshua over the years in both the United States and in Mexico, we have not given up hope that we can find him and determine what happened to him 20 years ago," said Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "I'm hopeful that the reward offer, a new photograph, as well as additional investigative techniques, will bring someone forward with that piece of information that will lead to Joshua and help us solve this case for his family."

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI with the help from Mexican law enforcement officials.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565. Anonymous tips can be sent to tips.fbi.gov. You may also contact your local FBI office, and anyone located overseas can contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.