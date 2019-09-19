WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A federal charge has been filed against Democratic donor Ed Buck for allegedly providing the drugs that led to the death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore at Buck's West Hollywood home in 2017, prosecutors announced Thursday.
The 65-year-old defendant was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamines resulting in death, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.
Buck was transferred to federal custody after appearing Thursday morning in state court in connection with the overdose of another man on Sept. 11 at the same residence, the sources said. Held on $4 million bail, Buck is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in the afternoon.
If convicted as charged in the federal case, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life without parole, prosecutors said.
Buck was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly "maintaining a drug house" and injecting the victim with methamphetamine in the latter overdose, the third to occur at his home since the summer of 2017, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The first two incidents were fatal.
Moore's body was found at the same apartment on July 27, 2017. The county coroner's office ruled that Moore's death was caused by an accidental methamphetamine overdose. His family has called for prosecutors to charge Buck with a crime.
The January overdose death of 55-year-old Timothy Dean at the same location was also ruled accidental.
"We've had so many naysayers tell us that we would never see this day, 'Ed Buck will never be arrested,'" said Jerome Kitchen. "This is just a small step towards victory for my brother, for Timothy Dean and all the other victims."
Ed Buck case: Federal charge filed against Democratic donor in 2017 overdose death of Gemmel Moore in West Hollywood
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News