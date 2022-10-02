Eyewitness Newsmakers: Experts discuss the dangers of fentanyl
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From the recent overdose deaths to the arrival of rainbow colored fentanyl in Southern California, many people are looking for ways to protect their children from this silent killer.
We dedicated this week's Eyewitness Newsmakers to focus on the fentanyl crisis and to help you get answers.
We were joined by experts who are addressing the crisis and others who have been affected.
RESOURCES:www.dea.gov/onepillDEA's "Emoji Drug Code" resource page"Dead on Arrival" - documentary on fentanylww.songforcharlie.orgwww.publichealth.lacounty.gov/sapc
