WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Eyewitness Newsmakers: Experts discuss the dangers of fentanyl

Marc Brown Image
ByMarc Brown via KABC logo
4 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

From the recent overdose deaths to the arrival of rainbow colored fentanyl in Southern California, many people are looking for ways to protect their children from this silent killer.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From the recent overdose deaths to the arrival of rainbow colored fentanyl in Southern California, many people are looking for ways to protect their children from this silent killer.

We dedicated this week's Eyewitness Newsmakers to focus on the fentanyl crisis and to help you get answers.

We were joined by experts who are addressing the crisis and others who have been affected.

RESOURCES:

  • www.dea.gov/onepill
  • DEA's "Emoji Drug Code" resource page
  • "Dead on Arrival" - documentary on fentanyl
  • ww.songforcharlie.org
  • www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/sapc

    • RELATED STORIES:

  • LAPD chief: Many street drugs sold in LA secretly laced with fentanyl
  • Teen overdose deaths skyrocketed during pandemic, UCLA study shows
  • LA DEA official says teen's overdose death highlights dangers of fentanyl-laced pills among youth
  • DOJ warns of spike in 'rainbow fentanyl' as dealers target young teens
  • Family turns grief into action after 22-year-old son dies from accidental fentanyl poisoning
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.