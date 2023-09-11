A hearing is being held Monday in Irvine to determine whether a puppy that may have ingested fentanyl will be returned to its owners.

Irvine hearing to determine if pit bull puppy who ingested fentanyl will be returned to owners

The pit bull puppy was being held at the city's animal services unit as evidence after officers used Narcan to revive her following the arrest of her owners.

On Sept. 6, Irvine police arrested Caleb Aaron Gibson, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, and Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, of Santa Ana, for drug possession in the parking lot of a Walmart near Von Karman Avenue and Barranca Parkway.

Irvine police use Narcan to revive puppy that possibly ingested fentanyl

Officers noticed their puppy acting strangely, showing signs of what they believed to be a possible fentanyl-related overdose. They administered Narcan and she began recovering. They then brought her to a veterinarian for treatment.

The department is asking the District Attorney to file charges against the couple of felony animal cruelty and possession of narcotics.

In the meantime, the dog was being held as evidence in the case until the hearing determines if she will be returned to her original owners.