El Camino Real High School baseball player dies of fentanyl overdose in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high school baseball player is being mourned after he died of a fentanyl overdose in Woodland Hills.

Cade Kitchen, a 17-year-old student at El Camino Real High School, died of fentanyl poisoning last week. The school sent a letter to the community announcing the student's death, which occurred off-campus.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our 17-year-old students passed away last night," the statement said. "This tragic incident was the result of a fatal Fentanyl overdose. As a father and a parent, I cannot fathom the loss of a child. My heart breaks to know that an El Camino student will not be with us tomorrow. On behalf of the El Camino Real community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. After the death of a friend, young people need more support and attention than usual from their parents and other adults. This is an especially difficult and emotional time for those who knew the student, the student's family or for students who have experienced recent trauma in their lives."

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with funeral expenses.

The circumstances surrounding Kitchen's death have not been made public.

On Sept. 13, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in a bathroom on the campus of Hollywood's Bernstein High School after overdosing on fentanyl.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials voted to provide Narcan, or Naloxone, on every campus in an effort to address the increase in fentanyl related overdoses. It is expected to go in effect next week.