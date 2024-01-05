'Fight for Air Climb' participants to raise funds and awareness for lung health

One of the nation's most unique climb events returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 25 at 7 a.m. It's the 17th Annual SoCal Fight For Air Climb - Los Angeles.

Participants will support the American Lung Association's mission to end lung disease, including COVID-19.

Join hundreds of climbers, including ABC7's team, as they take to the stairs at the iconic coliseum to raise funds and awareness for lung health.

Climbers have raised more than $65 million to support the mission of the American Lung Association nationally.

"The mission of the American Lung Association is to really make a difference and try to help and save lives," said Danielle Garcia, ABC7's team leader.

Garcia is one of the top fundraisers for this event for good reason.

"My mom passed away from lung cancer a few years ago, my grandfather passed away from COPD, and I myself have asthma. I had a few life-threatening attacks, and they were brought on by secondhand smoke," Garcia said.

Garcia said her airways were closing and she couldn't breathe, but a friend had an asthma inhaler that helped save her life.

Register for the event at FightForAirClimb.org/losangeles.