Massive 3-alarm fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at distribution center in Carson

*UPDATE* Firefighters have made significant progress stopping much of the heavy fire activity. Hotspots and flare-ups remain. We expect to be here through the night. 3 FFs injured with 2 treated on-scene and 1 transported to a local area hospital. #AvalonIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 1, 2021

** UPDATE ** #AvalonIC is now a Greater Alarm fire, consisting of 12 additional fire engines and 5 paramedic squads above a 3rd Alarm, totaling approx. 200 firefighters. #LACoFD #AvalonIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 30, 2021

My office is in contact with the @LACoFDPIO who has confirmed the fire in Carson is under control. While no evacuations are needed, residents are recommended to stay indoors and close their windows due to the heavy smoke in the air. Please stay safe! https://t.co/XsRVz8CddZ — Holly J. Mitchell (@HollyJMitchell) September 30, 2021

CARSON, Calif (KABC) -- After an hours-long battle on Thursday, a massive 3-alarm fire at a distribution center in Carson is under control, according to fire officials.It started around 2 p.m. near S Avalon and E Alondra boulevards. An employee told ABC7 a barrel of hand sanitizer exploded and believes it prompted the fire.The official cause of the fire has not been released.Video from above the fire at its peak showed the flames being fueled by hundreds of burning pallets.Fire officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that some of those pallets were packed with a variety of items, including products made with rubbing alcohol. They say the distribution center consists of several floors, all stocked with different items.No injuries were reported.The employee said once he saw flames, he immediately started telling others to get out."We were out back, unloading trailers, and we heard one big explosion," he said. "It was a barrel exploding. We then looked back and saw a whole bunch of flames."According to a tweet posted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were a total of about 200 firefighters working to put the fire out.Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell also took to Twitter, alerting residents in the area to stay indoors."While no evacuations are needed, residents are recommended to stay indoors and close their windows due to the heavy smoke in the air. Please stay safe!" she wrote.