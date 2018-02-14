Fire erupts in San Gabriel at abandoned greenhouses

Crews douse fire at abandoned nursery in San Gabriel on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in San Gabriel at several abandoned greenhouses.

Fire crews responded to find eight abandoned greenhouses on fire off San Gabriel Boulevard and El Monte Street about 1 p.m.

According to authorities, eight old, wooden greenhouses caught fire. It appeared the structures were completely destroyed. Firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control within a half hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
