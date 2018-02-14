Fire erupts in San Gabriel at abandoned greenhouses

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --A fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in San Gabriel at several abandoned greenhouses.
Fire crews responded to find eight abandoned greenhouses on fire off San Gabriel Boulevard and El Monte Street about 1 p.m.
According to authorities, eight old, wooden greenhouses caught fire. It appeared the structures were completely destroyed. Firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control within a half hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.