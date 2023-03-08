Large fire at LA County social services building engulfs top floor, making work for crews difficult

An LA County social services building is on fire, with at least the top floor totally engulfed in flames.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large fire has engulfed at least the top floor of a Los Angeles County building, as video showed flames coming out of the roof of the six story commercial structure.

The social services building is at the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Grand Avenue in South Los Angeles.

Several firefighters have gained entry into the building and fire trucks can be seen surrounding the building as crews work to put out the fire.

A ladder can be seen getting firefighters to the fifth floor of the building as crews battle the flames once inside.

The fire does appear to be calming down.

The fire is believed to have started at around 4 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, and it is unclear if anyone is inside the building.

