Firefighters battle fire at vacant home in North Hills

Firefighters battled a raging fire at a vacant home in the North Hills area Wednesday night.Tall flames were spotted at the rear of the one-story home in the 15900 block of Malden Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.It took 36 firefighters just over 30 minutes to declare a knockdown, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The flames were confined to the 1,570 square-foot home, built 1959. Humphrey said the house had "excessive personal storage," and the monetary loss is yet to be determined.No injuries were reported in the fire.Details on what caused the blaze were not immediately known.