165-acre blaze in eastern Antelope Valley triggers evacuations, destroys homes

The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near Highway 138 and 248th Street East. It was initially estimated at 15 acres but spread in chaparral and light breezes to 140 acres within about an hour and continued to grow.
Fire officials said it had the potential to quickly spread to 300 acres.
Evacuations were ordered for this area: Highway 138 south to Pineview Road and Buchanan Road east to Smoke Tree Road. Residents were seen packing up belongings and corralling horses in the area.
Named the Pine Fire, for Pineview Road, the blaze triggered a three-alarm response including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft dropping Phos-Chek.
No injuries have been reported but at least two homes were seen fully involved in flames.
RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation