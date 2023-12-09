Brush fire prompts evacuation orders in Somis area of Ventura County

A brush fire that broke out in Ventura County Saturday morning prompted evacuation orders for some residents as firefighters raced to stop the spread.

SOMIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out in Ventura County Saturday morning prompted evacuation orders for some residents as firefighters raced to stop the spread.

The South Fire was reported around 10 a.m. on South Mountain in the Somis area, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Initial reports estimated it at around 4 acres, but an exact acreage was not available.

With gusty winds likely fueling the flames, crews attacked the fire from both the air and ground.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas, according to the county sheriff's department.

- North: East LA Loma Avenue and West La Loma Avenue

- South: East Los Angeles Avenue

- East: Aggen Road

- West: La Vista Avenue

The cause of the fire is not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.