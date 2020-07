Fireworks blamed for hundreds of fires, structural damage across California

EMBED >More News Videos With most professional firework shows canceled this year, many took it upon themselves to put on their own show, many of which included illegal fireworks.

The relentless barrage of fireworks that dominated the skyline on the Fourth of July caused destruction on the ground, according to officials.Fire crews worked to put out hundreds of spot fires across California caused by wayward fireworks.A video from Sacramento shows firefighters battling a blaze that broke out on the side of the road as fireworks continued to explode in the night sky above them.In Northridge, illegal fireworks caught some palm trees on fire and then spread to a nearby apartment building No one was seriously injured, but eight units in the building were destroyed.A brush fire erupted next to an apartment complex in Mission Hills. Meanwhile, in Covina, several trees caught fire. Investigators were trying to determine if fireworks were to blame in both incidences.