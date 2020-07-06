Fireworks blamed for hundreds of fires, structural damage across California

Fire crews worked to put out hundreds of spot fires across California caused by wayward fireworks.
A video from Sacramento shows firefighters battling a blaze that broke out on the side of the road as fireworks continued to explode in the night sky above them.
In Northridge, illegal fireworks caught some palm trees on fire and then spread to a nearby apartment building.
No one was seriously injured, but eight units in the building were destroyed.
A brush fire erupted next to an apartment complex in Mission Hills. Meanwhile, in Covina, several trees caught fire. Investigators were trying to determine if fireworks were to blame in both incidences.