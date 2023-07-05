The Sixth Street Bridge saw a bit of chaos on the Fourth of July. Dozens gathered Tuesday night on the structure, which was lit in red and blue, to set off fireworks.

Caught on video: Crowds set of fireworks from Sixth Street Bridge on Fourth of July

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles saw a bit of chaos on the Fourth of July.

Dozens gathered Tuesday night on the structure, which was lit in red and blue, to set off fireworks.

Video taken at the scene shows one man had quite the close call when a firework exploded near him. All of this happened as cars drove by, sometimes just feet away and on the wrong side of the road.

A few people took in the sights on top of one of the bridge's arches, despite the fact that a teenager fell to his death from the bridge in May.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it didn't have any reported calls or incidents from the bridge Tuesday night.