Girls flag football approved by vote as official sport at CIF Southern Section high schools

3 minutes ago
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- The southern section of the California Interscholastic Federation voted Thursday to make flag football an official girls' high school sport.

The approval, at a CIF meeting in Long Beach, was passed by a vote of 61 in favor and 26 against, with two abstentions.

Following the approval, the state federation - which governs interscholastic sports in California - is expected to take it up next month with a goal of making it an official sport in the nation's most populous state for the 2023-24 school year.

The number of girls playing flag football in U.S. high schools doubled to 11,000 in the decade leading up to 2018-19, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Flag football already is a sanctioned high school girls sport in states including Alabama and Nevada. And it was added as a collegiate sport by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with colleges in Florida, Georgia, Kansas and elsewhere fielding teams.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

