Florida man finds splashing, hissing iguana in his toilet: 'I was scared'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KABC) -- A trip to the bathroom turned into a nightmare after a man found a large, hissing iguana inside his toilet.

The incident happened a few days ago at the man's home in Hollywood, Florida.

John Riddle, 58, said he noticed the bathroom door leading out to his pool was still open, so he went to close it and that's when he saw the animal.

Riddle said he quickly grabbed a nearby baby gate to keep it from running into his connecting bedroom.

"He was splashing and hissing at me," Riddle said. "That's when it turned around and opened its mouth."

"I was scared; I'm not a reptile fan," he added. "I was trying to work up the nerve to grab him and throw him out. But before I did that, he crawled out and crawled behind the toilet. And that's when I grabbed the strainer and shooed him out."

Riddle said the iguana was not hurt, and that it dove into his pool and eventually ran into the backyard.