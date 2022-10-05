Video: Florida father uses own child as human shield during confrontation with law enforcement

This all happened after police say he grabbed the toddler during an argument with his girlfriend and led deputies on a chase.

FLORIDA (KABC) -- A Florida man is accused of using his own child as a human shield during a confrontation with law enforcement in Palm Coast on Tuesday.

WARNING: The video may be difficult for some viewers to watch.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage that shows 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner holding the child in front of him as officers approached.

This all happened after police say Leohner grabbed the toddler during an argument with his girlfriend and led sheriff's deputies on a chase that at times exceeded 80 mph.

In the video, Leohner can be seen falling to the ground after police deployed a Taser.

An officer quickly grabs the child, who was not injured and was quickly reunited with his mother.

Leohner was treated at a local hospital for injuries and then taken into custody.

He's facing four felony charges, including kidnapping a minor and child neglect and a misdemeanor charge for reckless driving. As of Tuesday evening, Leohner was still in custody on $61,000 bond.

Leohner has not entered a plea and his arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 31.

CNN reports attempts to reach his public defender for comment were not successful.