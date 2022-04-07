Fontana suspected bank robber dead after police shooting outside Wendy's restaurant, officials say

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected bank robber is dead after a confrontation with police that ended in a shooting outside a popular fast-food restaurant in Fontana Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the 15100 block of Summit Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of an armed bank robbery at Bank of America, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The agency says witnesses saw the suspect flee the bank and go across the parking lot into a Wendy's restaurant, and when responding officers arrived, they confronted the suspect as he was coming out of Wendy's.

At some point during the confrontation with police, an officer-involved shooting occurred fatally injuring the suspect, officials said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene. A handgun was recovered, according to police.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. The latest information will be added here as soon as it becomes available.

