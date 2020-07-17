ABC7 partners with food banks to feed SoCal families in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California communities are facing serious challenges. Putting food on the table shouldn't be one of them.ABC7's Feed SoCal program partners with local food banks to support our communities, particularly during this time of extraordinary need in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."The impact has been so horrible, so bad. I'm not working right now, so what I'm getting right now helps a lot," said Oxnard resident Nibardo Guerra, a maintenance worker who stopped by a food distribution event at Oxnard College Park supported by Food Share Ventura County.Guerra says that he has reached out to several agencies looking for work, but has been able to secure a job."Things are going to be a little bit more hard for the family," Guerra said. "Especially for me, because I'm responsible for getting food on the table."Guerra also shared that this is the first time he has received assistance from a food bank, and is very grateful for the support."There's some people that have, and you don't have. They're giving to the people who need it. It's so beautiful," said Guerra. "I would just give them a big hug and say thank you very much. I love it."To help support families in need go to: