Día de los Muertos taqueria & tequila bar

STUDIO CITY, Calif. --
"Upscale tequila bar with a taqueria type of ambiance," owner of Ceremony Bar, Frank Leon said. "Día de los Muertos is a celebration."

Ceremony Bar in Studio City may be the perfect spot to celebrate both Mexican traditions with European influences. The motif is Day of the Dead inspired, but here the cultural holiday is kept alive all year.

The restaurant and bar is the latest venture from owner Frank Leon, the force behind neighboring hot spots La Loggia Italian Bistro and The Village.

The decor includes Día de Los Muertos murals and graffiti that invites guests to imagine the vibrant neighborhoods and culture, while creating new experiences of their own.

The food is traditional, but with a touch of European cuisine. One of the most popular items are the Chapo tacos with ribeye steak, sliced peppers, and Oaxacan cheese served with a handmade tortilla.

Part of the unique dining experience at Ceremony is not only the festive atmosphere and delicious food, but all the dishes are served out of a 1969 restored VW Kombi bus where the cooks have Day of the Dead motif painted faces and cook in the bus.

Ceremony also offers a full bar with signature, handcrafted cocktails and a comprehensive wine selection.

www.ceremonybar.com
foodvista l.a.communityfoodmexicanfoodierestaurantholidaycultureArts & Culturetacoslive musicLatinolatino life
