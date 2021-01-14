Thin mints? Samoas? A song and dance? Whittier Girl Scout pulls out all the stops with plan to safely deliver cookies during pandemic

WHITTIER (KABC) -- It's that time of year again to buy Girl Scout cookies; but like everything in the pandemic, the sales are going to be a little different this timeGirl Scouts across the greater Los Angeles area are putting together social media videos and e-commerce websites to sell thin mints, samoas and all the other favorites, instead of the usual in person sales.Ava Estrada has a plan! Last year she sold 175 boxes; this year she wants to sell 250. And, ever the sales person, she thinks a cookie delivery is perfect for quarantine."I will do it safely by leaving it on their door step and then going six feet apart and be 'Ms, Cookie' maybe, doing a little singing delivery maybe?" said Estrada.Her proud dad says it's an inventive way to raise money for her troop while making sure everyone stays safe."This year she's being even more creative in this pandemic to try to get word out that cookies are for sale so we're very proud of her initiative," said Steven Estrada.Theresa Edy-Kiene is the CEO of Girl Scouts of greater Los Angeles and says the new sales tactic is teaching the scouts modern day business techniques."These girls are really learning 21st century business skills," said Edy-Kiene. "They are creating their own websites, a virtual link to their own website in which they're pitching, buying cookies from them and choosing what to do with their proceeds. So it's darling."You can pre- order now, and cookie delivery will start in a few weeks.