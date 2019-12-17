Food & Drink

Goldfish crackers to launch 2 veggie flavors

A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors, sweet carrot and cheesy tomato.

The crackers will also include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.

The new flavors will hit grocery store shelves starting January 1 and will be available nationwide by March.

According to research chefs at Campbell, the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children's diets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
New California laws in 2020
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
Prayer service held for SoCal rescue volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
Honolulu officer admits he forced homeless man to lick urinal
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Show More
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Memorial held for CSUSB student fatally shot on Thanksgiving
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Teen whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
Hug Life combines love for hip hop and vegan ice cream in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News