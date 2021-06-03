Food & Drink

In-N-Out Burger creates inflatable pool float shaped like french fry container

EMBED <>More Videos

In-N-Out Burger creates french fry boat pool float

Just in time for summer, In-N-Out has created a french fry pool float!

The iconic fast food chain is expanding its menu options in a whole different and pretty cool way.

It's selling inflatable floats that look like the cartons that it uses to serve its french fries.

It even includes a Bible verse that In-N-Out stamps on the bottom of its containers.

MORE | CA family goes on journey to visit every In-N-Out location
EMBED More News Videos

The Vonderheide family started their road trip in July, and since then has visited 316 of the 363 locations.


The "Fry Boat Pool Float" may be just what you need after eating In-N-Out's signature double-double burgers with some fries.

You can buy it online for just under $60.



MORE | Check out In-N-Out Burger's 'Drink Cup Shoes'
EMBED More News Videos

In-N-Out Burger has released some snazzy new merchandise.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodswimmingpoolfast food restaurantretailshoppingrestaurantsburgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sexual assault suspect who broke into Fontana home arrested
Agua Dulce fire station shooting suspect identified
Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
Jimmy Smits 'humbled' by Walk of Fame star honor
LA County offers Dodger tickets as vaccine incentive
State seeks 30 years for Chauvin, defense wants time served
Nordstrom looking to hire thousands in California
Show More
Glendale Adventist hospital treating zero COVID patients
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Elephants leave path of destruction after nature reserve escape
Azusa police hack included confidential-informant data
Reward in Aiden Leos shooting case grows to $450K
More TOP STORIES News