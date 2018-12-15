VISTA L.A.

Check out Masataco: New vegan Mexican restaurant in Whittier

New vegan Mexican restaurant Masataco opened in Whittier, and by word-of-mouth, it's already gained a huge following.

Jessica Dominguez
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Located in Whittier, Masataco has gained a lot of attention in the community by creating a unique menu of vegan Mexican food, along with a small menu of non-vegan dishes.

Their tortillas are all handmade with homemade masa that's infused with organic flavors like spinach, kale, carrots, ginger, garlic and roasted beets.

They also make traditional Mexican tacos in both vegan and non-vegan versions.

The recipe for the success of the new business has been to primarily offer customers a large vegan selection of delicious foods, says Owner/Chef David Fuertes.

"It has created a lot of traffic for us. That's why they enjoy it," Fuertes said.

