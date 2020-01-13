community journalist

Mom of two with severe food allergies opens allergy-friendly eatery in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- When Sidney Price and her husband discovered their young son's life-threatening food allergies, everyday life became somewhat of a challenge.

"You just don't realize how many life events and celebrations revolve around food," Price said. "It became isolating."

Dining out as a family was nearly impossible, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and opened Noble Bird Rotisserie in Long Beach.

"Our building is free of dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish and mustard, which many other restaurants do not have the ability to say that," she said.

The staple at Noble Bird is rotisserie chicken, but the new eatery offers sides, sandwiches, salads, local beer and vegan wine.

The restaurant provides a detailed allergy menu guide and the entire staff is required to go through allergy training, which is not required in the state.

"We're striving every day to make this a safe environment for as many people as possible," said Price.

Around 32 million families in America are affected by food allergies.

"Knowing that there is a restaurant where the staff is educated to the degree that they are is a huge difference," said Lisa Kammel, of Long Beach, whose 14-year-old daughter has a severe food allergy.

Noble Bird Rotisserie is located at 6460 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA at 2ND & PCH.

