FOOD COACH

Pairing plant food with wine: vegetarian trainer offers pro tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Author of Merlot & Brussels Sprouts, Mandy Nash is a wine educator and health trainer who wants others to know how to pair vegetarian food with wine.

By
Beyond being a personal trainer, Mandy Nash is a wine educator. But being a vegetarian, she found a lack of information on marrying the two.

"I would be educated on what red wine pairs with and it would be like meat, steak, lamb," said Nash.

As it turns out, red wine works with tomato-based sauces and hearty vegetarian dishes like lentil burgers and meals with mushrooms that impart a meaty texture and taste. "Just bigger, bolder flavors like that," Nash said.

Her new book "Merlot and Brussels Sprouts" is designed to provide a bit of wine education and a tutorial on which wines go with vegetarian meals like her potato cauliflower curry.

And heads up, it's not red wine.

"Really spicy foods I wouldn't necessarily pair with a spicy red wine. That's going to be a little too much heat in your mouth," said Nash.

Her recipe features potatoes, cauliflower, garlic, onion, tomatoes and spices like turmeric and curry. It's a hearty dish perfect for winter, and for this dish, it's white wine she serves.

She also says white wine works for lighter fare. "Those are your salad wines as well because they usually pair really well with vinaigrette dressing and that can be kind of a hard pairing. Curry, things that go well with Thai food, Indian food," Nash said.

But like many health professionals, she wants you to enjoy moderately. "You just have to be really careful that you're sticking within your dietary guidelines," Nash said.

You do not have to drink wine to be healthy, but the dietary guidelines for Americans say if you are having one, have just one, at five ounces, and take note that the bottle of wine should be 12 percent alcohol.

Women in particular lack an enzyme in their stomach that helps break down alcohol, so staying hydrated and having wine with food helps with overall digestion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood coachCircle of Healthveganrecipehealthwine
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
LAUSD showcases healthy foods during National School Lunch Week
Cooking is fast and efficient with new infrared light oven
Cancer survivors thrive at St. Joseph Hospital's Dance for Wellness
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
Waxing By Sav now open in Huntington Beach
Newport Watch Club brings luxury watches to Costa Mesa
New bar Gold Line open its doors in Highland Park
New bar Brews Brothers now open in North Hollywood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Video shows moment plane crashes on 101 Freeway
PHOTOS: Small plane crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
UC medical workers on 3-day strike to protest stalled contract talks
Police searching for gunman in fatal Mid-City shooting
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
Rapper Jon James killed while performing stunt on wing of plane
Kids hurt in South LA hit-run that stemmed from suspects evading police
Show More
Alleged gang members charged in home invasion robberies
2 bodies found at Corona del Mar home in possible murder-suicide
'Titanic II' set for maiden voyage in 2022
LAPD assistant chief announces retirement
Gavin Newsom discusses where he stands on issues ahead of election
More News