Prostate Cancer Foundation's 'Eat It To Beat It' campaign hoping to save men's lives through healthy food choices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sportscaster Brian Custer was healthy, fit and a bit over forty when he found out he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer after missing his annual exam.
A biopsy confirmed an aggressive cancer that required immediate surgery.
The misnomer is that it's an old man's disease.
"When a doctor looks at you and says, "Listen I'm sorry you have cancer and it's aggressive." I don't want anyone anyone else to go through it I had to go through," Custer said.
One out of nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their life, but statistics for people with color are more daunting.
"Essentially African-American are twice as likely to die of prostate cancer. They are more than 75% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer," said UCLA Urologist, Dr. Isla Garraway.
Dr. Garraway who works with many veterans says while it can be lifestyle related, it's also genetic.
"It's very complex, most likely there are a host of factors working together. In general, prostate cancer is very hereditary, kind of like breast cancer," Dr. Garraway said.
As September is Prostate Cancer awareness month, the Prostate Cancer Foundation has a '30 foods for 30 days,' challenge.
They've published a list of 95 health friendly foods to foster good health, built weekly shopping lists and suggestions for recipes, but you're encouraged to create your own unique dishes using foods from PCF's Periodic Table of Healthy Foods.
It's also suggested to reduce or omit sugar, dairy, and red meat.
You can also sign up for their 'Eat It To Beat It' challenge where they'll send you a suggested shopping list every Thursday to stay on track.
