Super Bowl 2019: Delicious recipes from ABC7

Planning a Super Bowl party? Try these recipes from ABC7.- 1 can of turkey chili- 1 small block of cream cheese- Combine both ingredients into a microwavable bowl. Microwave everything for about five minutes.- If you want the consistency to be thinner, microwave for longer. Serve with veggies and chips, and add hot sauce for an extra kick.-Start with ripe avocados and mash them up.-Add sour cream, so that the combined mixture is smooth and light green.-For this video, he used two and a half small avocados and about 1/2 cup of sour cream.-Add salt and pepper, garlic salt, cumin (not too much it can be overpowering) and cayenne pepper to taste.- And remember, you can always add more ingredients, so don't overdo it until you have done a taste test!- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar- 8 oz cream cheese- 1 cup blue cheese- 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Original Sauce- 2 shredded chicken breasts- Chopped green onions to top off at the end- Mix all ingredients in an oven safe pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle on chives and serve with carrots or celery sticks or chips.- Leslie says she mistakenly used 1 cup of hot sauce in the video above - it should have been 1/2 cup. Enjoy!