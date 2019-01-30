Super Bowl 2019: Delicious recipes from ABC7

Brandi Hitt shares her easy, turkey chili dip recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 can of turkey chili
- 1 small block of cream cheese
Instructions:
- Combine both ingredients into a microwavable bowl. Microwave everything for about five minutes.
- If you want the consistency to be thinner, microwave for longer. Serve with veggies and chips, and add hot sauce for an extra kick.
Phillip Palmer shares mouthwatering avocado-sour cream dip recipe:
Instructions:
-Start with ripe avocados and mash them up.
-Add sour cream, so that the combined mixture is smooth and light green.
-For this video, he used two and a half small avocados and about 1/2 cup of sour cream.
-Add salt and pepper, garlic salt, cumin (not too much it can be overpowering) and cayenne pepper to taste.
- And remember, you can always add more ingredients, so don't overdo it until you have done a taste test!
Leslie Lopez shares delicious buffalo chicken dip recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 cup blue cheese
- 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Original Sauce
- 2 shredded chicken breasts
- Chopped green onions to top off at the end
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients in an oven safe pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle on chives and serve with carrots or celery sticks or chips.
- Leslie says she mistakenly used 1 cup of hot sauce in the video above - it should have been 1/2 cup. Enjoy!