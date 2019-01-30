SUPER BOWL 53

Super Bowl 2019: Delicious recipes from ABC7

Planning a Super Bowl party? Try these recipes from ABC7.

Try Brandi Hitt's quick and easy turkey chili dip recipe for your Super Bowl party!

Brandi Hitt shares her easy, turkey chili dip recipe:

Ingredients:
- 1 can of turkey chili
- 1 small block of cream cheese

Instructions:
- Combine both ingredients into a microwavable bowl. Microwave everything for about five minutes.
- If you want the consistency to be thinner, microwave for longer. Serve with veggies and chips, and add hot sauce for an extra kick.

Planning a Super Bowl party? ABC7's own Phillip Palmer shared his favorite avocado dip recipe that you can whip up in less than a minute.

Phillip Palmer shares mouthwatering avocado-sour cream dip recipe:

Instructions:
-Start with ripe avocados and mash them up.
-Add sour cream, so that the combined mixture is smooth and light green.
-For this video, he used two and a half small avocados and about 1/2 cup of sour cream.
-Add salt and pepper, garlic salt, cumin (not too much it can be overpowering) and cayenne pepper to taste.
- And remember, you can always add more ingredients, so don't overdo it until you have done a taste test!

Planning a Super Bowl party? Leslie Lopez shared her delicious and simple recipe for buffalo chicken dip.

Leslie Lopez shares delicious buffalo chicken dip recipe:

Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 cup blue cheese
- 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Original Sauce
- 2 shredded chicken breasts
- Chopped green onions to top off at the end

Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients in an oven safe pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle on chives and serve with carrots or celery sticks or chips.
- Leslie says she mistakenly used 1 cup of hot sauce in the video above - it should have been 1/2 cup. Enjoy!
