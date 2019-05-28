Authentic Salvadoran pupusas with an L.A. twist.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- "It's like a hug from your abuelita... It's comfort food all around."Husband and wife team, Juan Saravia and Stephanie Figueroa, opened "La Pupusa Urban Eatery," a Salvadoran-American restaurant, in the neighborhood of Pico Union between downtown, Los Angeles and Koreatown.The menu offers traditional dishes made with a modern approach."It's our dream child, what we've thought about for years... You're going to come in here, sit down and be treated with something really, really delicious," Saravia said.From their house specialties La Mexicana and La Mañanera to basic pupusas and delicious tortas, this eatery has quickly become a neighborhood favorite.Besides cooking up good food, they're also getting new customers in with mouth-watering Instagram pictures."It's a hidden gem...you find it on IG, the food is amazing like homemade cooking," customer, Chris Valencia said.Saravia and Figueroa hope their dishes represent the best of L.A. culture.