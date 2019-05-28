vista l.a.

Authentic Salvadoran pupusas with an L.A. twist.

By and Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- "It's like a hug from your abuelita... It's comfort food all around."

Husband and wife team, Juan Saravia and Stephanie Figueroa, opened "La Pupusa Urban Eatery," a Salvadoran-American restaurant, in the neighborhood of Pico Union between downtown, Los Angeles and Koreatown.

The menu offers traditional dishes made with a modern approach.

"It's our dream child, what we've thought about for years... You're going to come in here, sit down and be treated with something really, really delicious," Saravia said.

From their house specialties La Mexicana and La Mañanera to basic pupusas and delicious tortas, this eatery has quickly become a neighborhood favorite.

Besides cooking up good food, they're also getting new customers in with mouth-watering Instagram pictures.

"It's a hidden gem...you find it on IG, the food is amazing like homemade cooking," customer, Chris Valencia said.

Saravia and Figueroa hope their dishes represent the best of L.A. culture.

www.lapupusadtla.com/food
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklatinobusinessfoodvista l.a.restaurantculture
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISTA L.A.
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
AIDS Monument celebrates 25th Anniversary
Pauly's Project brings joy to L.A.'s homeless community through music
Artist creates empowering LGBTQ art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News