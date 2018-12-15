VISTA L.A.

Velma's Cafe in South Gate: Small bites, big flavor

Velma's Cafe is a new, cozy Mexican restaurant in South Gate getting lots of attention from residents. The food is traditional, but made with a modern twist.

Jessica Dominguez
SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
It's cute, new and delicious! Velma's Cafe is a new, cozy Mexican restaurant in South Gate getting lots of attention from residents.

"I grew up in South Gate, it's very special to me," Owner/Chef Anthony La Prieta said. "We wanted to create something for the community where they wouldn't have to drive too far, like Pasadena or Hollywood, to get good quality food."

Velma's Cafe serves traditional Mexican restaurant, but with a modern twist. They also serve yummy vegan dishes and incredible-tasting desserts.

www.facebook.com/VelmasCafe/
