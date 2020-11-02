Society

Former members of rival gangs call on South Los Angeles neighborhoods to get out and vote

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former members of two rival gangs from Compton held a community event over the weekend to call on all South Los Angeles neighborhoods to get out and vote in the 2020 election.

Some ex-Bloods and Crips, who now call themselves peacemakers, are unable to vote due to criminal records, but they still urged those who can vote to take this opportunity to let their voices be heard.

"We want to let all the Bloods and Crips know across the states that it's time to come together and be a voice in your community," said community organizer Carnell Thomas. "The time is not around to sit on the sidelines and point fingers. It's time to get involved."

The organizers also encouraged voters to pay closer attention to state and local propositions -- and not just the presidential race.
