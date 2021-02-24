Renowned freelance illustrator chosen to draw Google Doodle of Civil Rights poet Audre Lorde for Black History Month

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- World renowned American Poet and Activist Audre Lorde was born February 18, 1934.Upon her death in 1992, she left behind a body of work speaking to the struggles of people of color, women and gays and lesbians like herself.Freelance illustrator Monica Ahanonu says when she first read Lorde's poems it inspired her to be more bold and brave in the face of fear.Ahanonu was honored to be chosen by Google to do a doodle dedicated to Audre Lorde. As an Illustrator Ahanonu has a unique artist style that has landed her on the cover of news magazines across the country. Her body of work includes many of the world's most inspiring women: Rosa Parks, Diana Ross, Beyonce, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to name a few. She's become enthralled putting her artistic talent to work on her Audre Lorde project."I've drawn her before in the past for other smaller projects," said Ahanonu. "So it's mostly been recently that I got to study her."She says the poet's work has inspired a vast audience."Different areas that she fought for, people in those areas were encouraged by her," said Ahanonu.