2 more apparent car shootings reported on 91 FWY as authorities investigate possible copycat cases

In other incidents:



A motorist on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona told the CHP that someone fired a projectile that hit the driver's side window on his sedan at about 11 p.m. Tuesday;





Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, a Toyota Camry sustained damage from a BB or pellet that hit the sedan in the area of the Corona (71) Expressway and the westbound 91.





At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a third car was damaged on the westbound 91 near the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Anaheim Hills, according to the CHP.

Two more incidents of vehicles damaged on a local freeway by vandals who possibly shot at them were reported Thursday morning.The driver of an SUV says they were on traveling to work on the 91 Freeway near Green River Road in Corona around 5:15 a.m. when the vehicle's back window was shattered.The victim said the glass shattering sounded like an explosion and immediately called 911 after locating the damage.Meanwhile, another shooting was reported along the same popular commuter route, this time in Anaheim just after 6:15 a.m. The driver of another SUV was traveling on the 91 Freeway near the 57 Freeway transition when a back window was shot.No injuries were reported in either of the shootings.It is unclear if the incidents are connected, or if a BB or pellet gun was used, as was the case in several previous car shootings on local freeways.The California Highway Patrol says copycat cases could be developing as more drivers report their windows being shot.In all, the CHP believes there have been nearly 60 incidents throughout Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties over the past few weeks. No injuries have been reported in any of the attacks.About 9 a.m. last Friday, a CHP officer's cruiser sustained a damaged window on the eastbound 91 at the 241, Olivera said."An officer was finishing up an enforcement stop and completing notes on the citation when he heard a noise and the back window was shattered. There were big rigs going by at the same time,'' so it might have been a rock that caused the damage, Olivera said. "We're not sure what shattered the window.''Similar incidents have been reported in Los Angeles County, beginning in April, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said. Many have been in the Westminster area.Olivera said that if a vehicle window is shattered, drivers are advised to pull over as soon as it is safe and call 911.The CHP is asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings, adding that a bystander may help solve these crimes.Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Services Unit at 714-288-6336; or the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office at 213-744-2331.