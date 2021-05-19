Windows of Rubidoux restaurant, multiple parked vehicles shattered in shooting; suspect sought

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of car windows shot out on SoCal freeways

RUBIDOUX, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were investigating Wednesday a shooting that left the windows of multiple vehicles and a restaurant shattered in Rubidoux.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the incident outside the Jack in the Box located at 5642 30th St. just before midnight Tuesday.

Four employees of the fast-food chain had their car windows shot, and a window near the entrance of the restaurant was also shot.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Another car window shooting reported on 91 Freeway as authorities investigate disturbing trend
EMBED More News Videos

As authorities investigate a rash of apparent shootings at vehicles on local freeways, two more incidents were reported Tuesday morning.



Employees told Eyewitness News that a similar incident previously happened at the restaurant.

The shooting comes amid a disturbing trend of apparent vehicle shootings on local freeways. The California Highway Patrol confirmed two additional shootings occurred overnight on the 605 and 91 freeways.

At least 50 such incidents have been recorded on Southern California freeways in recent weeks, including on the 91 Freeway Tuesday. The CHP believes a BB gun was used in many of the cases.

It is unclear what was used in the incident at the Jack in the Box.

"Nobody seen nothing and that's why we're like a little frustrated, because we want somebody to tell us," said Jack in the Box employee Reyna Rangel. "If somebody does know something, please let us know, because these are our car, we work hard. We're trying to make it, you know."

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities say the most useful information that a victim can provide is exact details of the time and location of the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rubidouxriverside countyfast food restaurantshootingrestaurantfreewayinvestigationbb gunpellet gun
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News