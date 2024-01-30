Photo released of suspect in dognapping that left owner clinging to hood of car

A new photo shows the main suspect in a Frenchie dognapping that left the pet's owner clinging desperately to the hood of a car through downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LAPD has released a photo and description of the suspects in the theft of a French bulldog that left the pet's owner clinging desperately to the hood of their car as they sped away.

The brazen dognapping happened the afternoon of Jan. 18 in downtown Los Angeles.

Ali Zacharias was eating lunch outdoors at a Whole Foods with her dog Onyx. A woman first tried calling to the Frenchie, then grabbed the leash and walked off with Zacharias' beloved best friend.

Zacharias ran after her, but the woman jumped into a car with three other people inside. Zacharias stood in front of the car, but they rammed right into her. She slipped onto the hood and then just held on.

Bystander video shows the vehicle driving through the streets of Los Angeles with Zacharias hanging onto the hood. Eventually the car swerved and shook her off, then fled with Onyx.

Police released a photo of a woman wearing a gray hoodie and purple sweatpants that is believed to be the suspect. At least one other suspect has been described as a man in his mid-20s. They were driving a white, KIA Forte sedan.

Onyx is a black merle French bulldog with a spotted coat and two different colored eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 996-1877. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.