The Central California Food Bank has opened the doors at the first free grocery store in the Central Valley.

Everything is free at this California grocery store

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) -- There is a new type of grocery store that opened its doors in Fresno. What makes the First Fruits Market unique is that the food at the store is completely free.

The Central California Food Bank officially launched the grocery store in central Fresno on Wednesday.

The market is designed to provide a dignified shopping experience to people experiencing hunger.

"Individuals accessing the market will not need to pay for groceries, and they do not need to utilize their CALFRESH benefits to be able to utilize First Street Market services, " explained Natalie Caples, the co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

Shoppers will be able to choose from over 100 individual food items tailored to their cultural and dietary needs. The goal is to serve up to 2,400 households every month.

"Our goal is to have as many options available to them, to choose through, what fits their home and bring that home to enjoy," said Jacquelin Burke, the community programs manager with Central California Food Bank.

The market will stock items that you can find at regular grocery stores, including well-known brands and dairy-free options like oat milk and much more.

"We've had really specialty items that are available grown on small local diverse farms, and so those items will always be featured," added Burke.

Every dollar that is donated at the store to the Central California Food Bank is able to purchase up to four meals.

The market will be open three days a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.