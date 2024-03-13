Frontier Airlines passengers get upgrade option to keep middle seat empty

The new seating option is a part of their "UpFront Plus" upgrade.

The new seating option is a part of their "UpFront Plus" upgrade.

The new seating option is a part of their "UpFront Plus" upgrade.

The new seating option is a part of their "UpFront Plus" upgrade.

DENVER -- Frontier Airlines is introducing a new upgrade seating option that would guarantee an empty middle seat.

With the option, called Upfront Plus, passengers can choose either a window or aisle seat, and the middle seat will not be taken for flights departing on or after April 10 and through April 30.

In addition to the extra elbow room, the seats will also come with extra leg room.

The seats will be located in the first two rows of the plane.

The upgrade costs about $50 per passenger. Flights must be purchased by March 20.

More information can be found on Frontier's website.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.